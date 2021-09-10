Punjab National Bank's board approves raising Rs 6,000 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors on Friday.
In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has "approved raising of capital through issue of Basel III additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds or Tier II bonds or a combination of both in one or more tranches up to an amount of Rs 6,000 crore".
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage
Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?
Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear
Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade
DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over