PV retail sales dip 4.6 pc in June: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in June declined by 4.6 per cent to 2,24,755 units as compared to the same period last year.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,35,539 units in June 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5 per cent to 13,24,822 units last month compared with 13,94,770 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 19.3 per cent to 48,752 units against 60,378 units in June last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 2.8 per cent to 48,447 units last month from 49, 837 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 5.4 per cent to 16,46,776 units in June as against 17,40,524 units in the same month last year.