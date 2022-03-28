PVR, INOX Leisure shares surge on merger announcement

PVR, INOX Leisure shares surge on merger announcement

Shareholders of INOX will receive shares of PVR in exchange of shares of the former at the approved exchange ratio

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:16 ist
As per reports, the shares of the two companies surged as much as 10 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday. Credit: IANS Photo

Shares of multiplex firms PVR and INOX Leisure surged sharply on Monday after the announcement of merger of the two companies on Sunday.

At 1.28 pm on Monday, the shares of PVR traded at Rs 1,875, up 3 per cent, whereas INOX Leisure at Rs 519, up over 10 per cent.

As per reports, the shares of the two companies surged as much as 10 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, in the opening session on Monday.

Film exhibition majors, PVR and INOX Leisure on Sunday announced merger and their Boards approved an all stock amalgamation of INOX with PVR.

Shareholders of INOX will receive shares of PVR in exchange of shares of the former at the approved exchange ratio, as per a statement.

Financial advisory firm Elara Capital has maintained a 'buy' call for both multiplex companies PVR and INOX Leisure.

The target price for shares are kept at Rs 2,375 and Rs 575, respectively, the financial advisory firm said in a note post the announcement of the merger.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Inox
PVR
Business News

What's Brewing

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 