PVR raises Rs 800 crore from investors via QIP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 11:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised Rs 800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs 1,440 apiece.

"The fund raise committee of the company... approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx Rs 800 crore," PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.

PVR said the issue opened on January 27, 2021, and closed on February 1, 2021.

Shares of the company were trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,529.30 a piece on the BSE.

