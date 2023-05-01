Qatar Airways 'fighting' with oil companies for low-cost sustainable fuel

Qatar Airways 'fighting' for low-cost sustainable fuel

Qatar Airways is ‘fighting with oil companies’ to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in order to bring prices down

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 01 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 14:42 ist
A Qatar Airways aircraft. Credit: Reuters Photo

The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday that the airline is "fighting with oil companies" to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in order to bring prices down.

"We are fighting with oil companies to create the economies of scale to produce SAF in big volumes to bring the price down," Akbar Al Baker said at a press conference, adding that the airline would like to use it, or at least blend SAF with aviation fuel. 

Business News
Qatar Airways
Oil
fuel

