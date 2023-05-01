Qatar Airways 'fighting' with oil companies for low-cost sustainable fuel

The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday that the airline is "fighting with oil companies" to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in order to bring prices down.
Also Read: Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row
"We are fighting with oil companies to create the economies of scale to produce SAF in big volumes to bring the price down," Akbar Al Baker said at a press conference, adding that the airline would like to use it, or at least blend SAF with aviation fuel.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Alireza Akbari: A double life that ended in the gallows
Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery
How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated
Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count
Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs
Pakodanomics is the new economics
As India greys, care economy blooms