Qatar Airways has reached deal with Airbus on delivery delays, still in talks with Boeing: CEO

Qatar Airways has concluded negotiations with Airbus SE to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn but remains in talks with Boeing Co about deferrals, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Airbus deliveries down 50% in first half of 2020

"We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker said of the Airbus deal at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, without providing further details.

Al-Baker said the airline had not reached an agreement with Boeing.

"As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotations with them but regardless of what they feel an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times," he said. "People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again."