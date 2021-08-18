Qatar sets Oct-loading al-Shaheen crude term price at 2-month low

Qatar sets Oct al-Shaheen crude prices at 2-month low

  • Aug 18 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has set the term price for al-Shaheen crude cargoes loading in October at $2.62 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest premium in two months, several trade sources said on Wednesday.

The price was set after QP sold three cargoes via a tender at premiums ranging from $2 to $2.68 a barrel, or $2.30 on average, some of the sources said.

A US oil major bought one of the cargoes, according to the sources. The cargoes are to load on Oct. 2-3, Oct. 27-30 and Oct. 1-31.

Last month, QP set the term premium for September-loading cargoes at $2.87 a barrel after selling three cargoes at $2.40 to $2.90 a barrel above Dubai quotes.

