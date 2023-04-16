Quarterly earnings, global economic data to drive markets this week

This week, investors will react to HDFC Bank and IT results announced last week. Key results to track this week from IT space would be HCL Tech and Cyient, while ICICI and Yes Bank would announce their numbers at the end of the week. Broking and insurance space would also be in action with results from ICICI Securities, Angel One, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Pru.

On the economic calendar front, China will release first quarter GDP numbers, while Japan and UK’s inflation data are also key events to watch out for, with UK also expected to post February jobs figures on Tuesday.

Consistent FII inflows in the cash segment along with short covering on the F&O side have been supporting the market for the last several days. Domestic macro data continues to remain positive and is likely to support the uptrend.

Last week, domestic equities recorded their third consecutive weekly gains, aided by better than expected inflation data both for India and US, good pre-quarterly business updates from Titan, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda and several realty companies. Also, normal monsoon projection by IMD supported positive sentiments.

Nifty ended the truncated week with gains of 1.3 per cent along with the broader market which too gained more than 1.5 per cent. FIIs have been consistent net buyers this month so far to the tune of ~Rs 5000 crores, which helped Nifty gain almost 3 per cent in April so far.

Realty was the biggest gainer, up more than 5 per cent following strong business updates from realty majors like Godrej Properties, Sobha, Lodha and Phoenix Mills. Banking and auto saw strong bounce back on the expectation of strong Q4 FY23 results. Pharma stocks gained on value buying and strong monthly data (especially export data) from Divi’s and Laurus, raising hopes of revival in growth.

Earnings season started on a weak note with poor results announced by IT heavyweights TCS and Infosys. TCS announced slight disappointment on account of demand slowdown in key verticals and management commentary on near-term demand was among its weakest in recent history. Similarly Infosys announced big disappointment in its numbers and lowered its guidance substantially.

India’s headline CPI inflation eased to a 15-month low of 5.7 per cent YoY in March 2023, in line with the market consensus, while IIP growth remained steady at 5.5 per cent YoY in February 2023. The deceleration in inflation was broad-based and we expect it to further ease to ~5 per cent in April 2023 and fall more in subsequent months. Thus we expect the RBI to maintain the status quo in the June 2023 policy, given encouraging inflation data.

On the other hand, U.S. inflation data too showed a sharp fall in March, bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking campaign is likely to end soon. However Fed meeting minutes dampened the market sentiments, after they stated that the fallout from the U.S. banking crisis is likely to push the economy into a mild recession later this year.

