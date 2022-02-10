Quess Corp CEO Suraj Moraje steps down

Quess Corp on Thursday announced that Suraj Moraje has stepped down as incumbent MD and Group CEO with immediate effect.
The company has appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as Executive Director and Group CEO (ED & CEO). Srinivasan is one of the founding members of Quess with over 25 years of corporate experience, including 14 with Quess Corp.
