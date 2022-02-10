Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit

Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7 per cent to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.
His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.
Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
