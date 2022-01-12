RailTel to create 'edge' data centres at 102 locations

RailTel, a Central Government PSU of the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday said that it would create 'edge data centres' at railway premises across 102 locations, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns in the country.

"Edge data centres are small data centres located at the edge of the network, where they are closer to end-users and devices. Having such kind of facility at the edge would enable faster performance and lower latency as organizations will not have to move the data to far-flung data centres to process it", RailTel said in a statement.

RailTel is seeking partners to establish such Edge Data Centres in the Railway premises/land across 102 locations especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. The prospective Business Associates/partners should be a company registered in India. This activity will entail an investment opportunity of around Rs. 500+ crore, the statement said.

RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) network of over 60,000 RKM along Railway track. The OFC network covers important towns and cities of the country and several rural areas.

RailTel has around 9300+ Points of Presence (PoPs) and extensive optical fiber connectivity along the railway tracks and across the premises of Indian Railways, which makes the basic infrastructure readily available for the setting up of such Edge Data Centres. RailTel shall have the responsibility of providing the telecom/internet connectivity to the selected business associate, the statement said.

With the help of such localised Data Centres, rural areas can be served with low latency applications related to digital skills, financial inclusions, digital literacy etc," Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said in a statement.

Edge Data Centres will enable RailTel to deploy IT infrastructure for ‘caching’ of popular contents to improve the experience of RailWire broadband customers as cached contents will then be served locally instead of travelling a long stretch of the network, the statement said.

