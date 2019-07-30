Rajiv Kumar appointed as finance secretary after Garg

The government on Tuesday appointed Rajiv Kumar as Finance Secretary, days after incumbent Subhash Garg was shifted to a low-profile power ministry. Kumar was until now secretary, financial services and looked after the banking department.

He is the senior-most among five secretaries in the finance ministry. Kumar is a 1984 batch, Jharkhand cadre IAS officer. Garg, who was transferred as the power secretary, held the posts of finance as well as economic affairs secretaries.

The other four secretaries in the ministry are -- Atanu Chakraborty, (1985-batch, Gujarat cadre), Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey (1984-batch, Maharashtra cadre), Expenditure secretary GC Murmu (1985-batch, Gujarat cadre) and DIPAM secretary Anil Kumar Khachi (1986-batch, Himachal Pradesh cadre).