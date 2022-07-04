Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted starup carrier Akasa Air on Monday unveiled the first look of its crew uniform as it gets ready for take-off likely by this month-end.

Akasa Air, which received the delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21, also plans to conduct proving flights this week, following which it will get the Air Operator Permit for launching commercial operations.

The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules, the company said in a statement.

The company said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

"We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," said Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air.

According to the company, given the mobile lifestyle of crew members and long hours spent standing, Vanilla Moon designed sneakers that are light, and contain extra cushioning from heel to toe to ensure better support.

The sneakers' sole is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic, it said.

"We are delighted to share this shoe design -- which is sustainably produced, functional, comfortable, gender-neutral and contemporary," said Deepika Mehra, Founder, Vanilla Moon.

Designed by Delhi-based fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandhgala suit and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment.

"These uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of style and sustainability and reflect Akasa Air's core values. From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey for me to work on these designs and present one of the most unique, sustainable and functional uniforms of our times," said Singh, who worked with the new airline to create the uniform.