Ratan Tata pays tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar

Ratan Tata pays tributes to ex-Tata honcho R K Krishnakumar, funeral today

He described Krishna Kumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all"

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 02 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 10:43 ist
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Credit: PTI Photo

Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close associate R K Krishnakumar who passed away here on New Year's Day.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R K Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishnakumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all".

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R K Krishnakumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 pm.

Krishnakumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away here on Sunday, aged 84.

The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ratan Tata
Tata Group
Business News

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 