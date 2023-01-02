Ratan Tata pays tributes to ex-Tata honcho R K Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close associate R K Krishnakumar who passed away here on New Year's Day.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R K Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally," said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishnakumar as "a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all".

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R K Krishnakumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 pm.

Krishnakumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away here on Sunday, aged 84.

The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.