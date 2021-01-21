Raymond board approves raising Rs 200 cr through NCDs

Raymond board approves raising Rs 200 crore thorugh NCDs

Shares of Raymond Ltd were trading 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 339.30 apiece on the BSE

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 21 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 15:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Textiles major Raymond Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"A meeting of the committee of board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on January 21, 2021. The committee of directors at the said meeting... approved the issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis," Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Read | Raymond plans to raise Rs 100 crore through NCDs

Shares of Raymond Ltd were trading 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 339.30 apiece on the BSE.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Raymond
BSE
business
shares

What's Brewing

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

A test of character Team India won

A test of character Team India won

 