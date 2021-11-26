Razorpay in talks to raise $270 mn at $6.5 bn: Report

The company last raised $160 million in April in a funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 26 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 15:48 ist
A portion of funds is set to be used for inorganic growth opportunities. Credit: iStock Images

Homegrown payments firm Razorpay is looking at raising $270 million in a fresh round of funding and is in advance talks with Venture capital firm TCV for the same.

The fresh funding round is likely to more than double the company's valuation to Rs 48,345 crore ($6.5 billion), a report in Mint stated, citing anonymous sources.

According to sources, talks are also on with other marquee global investors with a portion of the funds set to be used for inorganic growth opportunities.

The company last raised $160 million in April led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and joined by existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and Matrix Partners. It had acquired Bengaluru-based startup TERA Finlabs in July.

