RBI allows entities to hedge gold price risks at IFSC

RBI allows resident entities to hedge gold price risks at IFSC

At present, resident entities in India are not permitted to hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 07 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Resident entities from India will now be permitted to hedge gold price risks at the International Financial Services Centre, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

At present, resident entities in India are not permitted to hedge their exposure to gold price risk in overseas markets.

"With a view to providing greater flexibility to these entities to hedge the price risk of their gold exposures efficiently, it has been decided to permit resident entities to hedge their gold price risk on recognised exchanges in the IFSC," Das said after announcing the bi-monthly policy review.

The detailed instructions on the same will be issued separately by the central bank, he added.

Meanwhile, Das also announced to extend the dispensation of enhanced HTM (held to maturity) limit of 23 per cent up to March 31, 2024, and allow banks to include securities acquired between September 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024, in the enhanced HTM limit.

The Reserve Bank had increased the limits under the HTM category from 19.5 per cent to 23 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in respect of statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) eligible securities acquired on or after September 1, 2020, up to March 31, 2023.

This dispensation of enhancement in HTM limit was made available up to March 31, 2023, he said, adding that HTM limits would now be restored from 23 per cent to 19.5 per cent in a phased manner starting from the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
RBI
Business News

What's Brewing

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

 