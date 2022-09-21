RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore overnight variable rate repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for Rs 50,000 crore ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said.

"On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

India's banking system liquidity slipped into deficit for the first time in more than three years. The deficit stood at Rs 21,873 crore as on Tuesday, according to RBI.

Overnight rates traded above RBI's Marginal Standing Facility rate through the trading session on Wednesday. RBI repo rate stands at 5.40 per cent, while MSF rate stands at 5.65 per cent.

($1 = Rs 79.9680)