RBI approves electronic vouchers to support Covid-19 vaccination of poor

The Reserve Bank of India approved non-transferable electronic vouchers will be encouraged to enable people to financially support Covid-19 inoculation of economically weaker sections at private centres, the revised Covid guidelines issued by the Centre said Tuesday.

"To promote the spirit of ‘Lok Kalyan’, use of non-transferable electronic vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers, will be encouraged. This will enable people to financially support vaccination of economically weaker sections at private vaccination centres," the revised guidelines said.

Electronic vouchers will help economically well-off section to pay for vaccination of poor beneficiaries. An arrangement is likely to be made through which the voucher can be downloaded to mobile phone and scanned at the vaccination centre to pay for vaccination. It will be non-transferable, and can only be used by the beneficiary for which it is issued.

All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospitals’ vaccination centres, the guidelines said.