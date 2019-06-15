RBI asks banks to grout ATMs to wall

The Reserve Bank of India has issued fresh directions to all the banks to ensure that their ATMs are grouted to the wall, pillar or floor except in high-security areas such as airports, to enhance the security of the cash vending machines. The apex bank has set September deadline to complete the task.

The measure comes after a high-level panel constituted by the banking regulator submitted its report recently. The committee was chaired by RBI’s executive director D K Mohanty.

In October 2016, the RBI had announced setting up a high-level inter-agency Committee on Currency Movement (CCM) to review the entire gamut of security of treasure in transit in order to enhance security of cash vending machines.

In a notification issued on Friday, the RBI said, “All ATMs shall be grouted to a structure (wall, pillar, floor, etc.) by September 30, 2019, except for ATMs installed in highly secured premises such as airports, etc. which have adequate CCTV coverage and are guarded by state / central security personnel.”

As part of the security measures, all "ATMs shall be operated for cash replenishment only with digital One Time Combination (OTC) locks", the notification said.

The RBI has also asked banks to consider rolling out a comprehensive e-surveillance mechanism at the ATMs to ensure timely alerts and quick response.

The above measures shall be implemented in addition to the existing instructions, practices and guidance issued by the Reserve Bank of India and law enforcement agencies. Non-adherence of timelines / non-observance shall attract regulatory action including levy of penalty, RBI notification added.