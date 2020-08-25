RBI calls for deep-seated, wide-ranging reforms

RBI calls for deep-seated, wide-ranging reforms for sustainable growth

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 25 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 13:03 ist
RBI logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cautioning that India's potential output may undergo a structural downshift following the pandemic, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday made a strong case for deep-seated and wide-ranging reforms to regain losses and return to the path of sustainable economic growth.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The Covid-19 pandemic will inflict deep disfiguration on the world economy and the shape of the future will be heavily contingent upon the evolving intensity, spread and duration of Covid-19 and the discovery of the elusive vaccine, the RBI said in its 'assessment and prospects' which forms part of the central bank's Annual Report for the year 2019-20.

Post-Covid-19, the overwhelming sense is that the world will not be the same again and a new normal could emerge, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

"In a post-pandemic scenario, deep-seated and wide-ranging structural reforms in factor and product markets, the financial sector, legal architecture, and in international competitiveness would be needed to regain potential output losses and return the economy to a path of strong and sustainable growth with macroeconomic and financial stability," the RBI said.

As in the rest of the world, "India's potential output can undergo a structural downshift as the recovery driven by stimulus and regulatory easing gets unwound in a post-pandemic scenario," it noted.

Moreover, this recovery is likely to be different as the global financial crisis occurred after years of robust growth with macroeconomic stability; by contrast, Covid-19 has hit the economy after consecutive quarters of slowdown, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank  of India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
reforms

What's Brewing

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

 