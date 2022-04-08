RBI cuts growth outlook on Ukraine fear

Asia's third-largest economy bounced back from the pandemic with world-beating growth but is now grappling with rising costs as global oil prices skyrocket

AFP
AFP, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 15:53 ist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India cut growth forecasts and sharply hiked its inflation projections Friday, citing fears that the war in Ukraine could derail the country's nascent recovery.

"We are confronted with new but humungous challenges," Reserve Bank of India boss Shaktikanta Das said in a televised address, calling the war in Ukraine a "tectonic shift".

"Inflation is now projected to be higher and growth lower than the assessment in February," he added.

The central bank projected the economy to expand 7.2 per cent for the 2022-23 financial year, compared with a previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

It also saw inflation at 5.7 per cent, well up from the 4.5 per cent predicted two months ago.

India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil needs, with the country's dependence on foreign crude growing as domestic production falls.

Consumer price inflation in the first two months of the year has remained persistently above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Despite this, the monetary policy committee (MPC) held the key interest rate unchanged at a historic low of 4 per cent for the eleventh straight meeting.

But in its first clear signal of a future rate hike, Das said the MPC is "focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth".

The benchmark Sensex was up 0.43 per cent in intraday trade following the announcement.

