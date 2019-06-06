RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps

Signalling that the bank loans needed to get cheaper to spur investment and growth in India's stuttering economy, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday cut the key policy repo rate by 25 basis points, the third time in less than six months and Governor Shaktikanta Das assured the move would translate into faster reduction in auto and home loans rates.

With Thursday's cut, the repo rate or the rate at which banks borrow money from RBI, came down to 5.75% from 6.50% in the beginning of 2019.

“The75 bps in the calendar year will translate into higher and faster transmission and the impact will be seen on consumer durable and two-wheeler loans as well,” Das said in a post-policy press conference.

The latest cut in the repo rate came after India's GDP growth slowed to a five-year low of 6.8% in 2018-19 and unemployment rate accelerated to a 45-year high of 6.1%. All high-frequency growth indicators, including vehicle sales, fell to a multi-quarter low.

Along with the rate cut, Das also reassured that businesses would not face any cash crunch as the RBI was monitoring the liquidity situation closely to ensure there was adequate cash in the system.

After remaining in deficit during April and most of May due to restrained government spending, liquidity in the system turned into an average daily surplus of Rs 66,000 crore in early June.

In order to regain the confidence of investors in the Indian economy, he made it clear that any further rate hike by MPC was off the table for now. In fact, the MPC changed its policy stance from 'neutral' to 'accommodative', suggesting a rate reduction is likely should economic conditions warrant.

Markets, which had priced in the 25 bps rate cut, reacted positively to the change in the stance with the yields on 10-year government bonds falling to 6.89% from 7% and the rupee strengthening by about 8 paise to 69.28 to a dollar. The bond market is an important indicator of the health of an economy.

The MPC voted unanimously to the rate cut and a change in stance after the RBI acknowledged that there was a sharp slowdown in economic activity along with a continuing moderation in private consumption growth, which was a matter of concern.

Das told reporters that the unanimous vote reflected the resolve of MPC to act decisively and in time. He said that the financial systems across the emerging and developed markets were unsettled by trade tensions and crude prices remained volatile impacting currencies of emerging markets, which depreciated in the recent past.

Weak global demand due to an escalation in trade wars may further impact India’s exports and investment activity, Das said as the RBI cut the economic growth forecast for 2019-20 to 7% from 7.2% earlier.

India Inc cheered the cut in rates with business chamber Ficci saying “reviving business confidence, consumer confidence and triggering animal spirits in the economy is the need of the hour. Given that real interest rates in India are amongst the highest in the world, there is room for further reduction in repo rate”.