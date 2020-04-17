RBI cuts reverse repo again, pushes back NPA recognistion period to 180 days from 90 days

In a new incentive for the banks to lend more, the RBI on Friday has cut the reverse repo rate to 3.75 per cent from the earlier 4 per cent. The move comes only a fortnight after the reverse repo was slashed on March 27.

It also pushed back the NPA recognition by 90 days, implying a loan by banks could go bad only after 180 days. This will provide relief to NBFCs, the sector badly bruised by the COVID-19 related lockdown.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an unscheduled press conference on Friday also provided a special refinance facility of Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, SIDBI, NHB to address sectoral credit needs.

NABARD to receive Rs 25,000 crore to enable refinancing of rural regional banks, cooperative banks and microfinance institutions, while SIDBI will receive Rs 15,000 crore or on lending and refinancing to scheduled commercial banks, non-banks and microfinance institutions. NHB to receive Rs 10,000 crore.

It also increased States ways and means advances limit by 60 per cent till September this year.

After announcing a whole lot of measures to soothe the financial markets and the banks and borrowers, the Governor also assured that he will come with more measures to fight the virus.

He said, India still remains on a positive growth trajectory, while the whole developed world is expected to slip into recession.

Based on IMF projections, India is expected to cling on, tenuously, to a positive growth rate of 1.9 per cent.