RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, a prominent voice on the Central Bank's autonomy, has resigned six months ahead of the end of his tenure.

Acharya, the youngest RBI deputy governor, had joined the Central Bank in January 2017.

Acharya not only raised his voice against governments coming in the way of RBI autonomy but also differed with Governor Shaktikanta Das on the issues of economic growth and inflation.

In the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Acharya had also raised concerns about the government's fiscal policies that keep pushing expenditures off Budget to meet the Budget deficit and then take recourse to borrowings from small savings funds.

Sources told DH that Acharya resigning ahead of the Budget is significant as the government and RBI can now work in unison.

Acharya's resignation comes six months after former governor and his boss at Central bank, Urjit Patel quit due to differences with the government at the Centre.

Acharya is returning to New York University Stem School of Business in August.

He will return to the teaching profession much before the next monetary policy in August. Sources said he will serve the Central Bank till about the end of July.