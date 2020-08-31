RBI governor expects consumer inflation to moderate

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate - Financial Times

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 31 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 11:04 ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das told the Financial Times newspaper that he does not think there will be stagflation and that the consumer inflation should moderate.

"I do not agree that we are likely to face a situation of stagflation," Das told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. "I am of the view that consumer inflation, going forward, should moderate."

He also suggested that another round of stimulus was likely on the cards.

"The government will announce more growth-supporting measures," he said.

"But whatever fiscal expansion they undertake will be very calibrated and very prudent in its approach."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank  of India
Shaktikanta Das
Inflation
growth
Business News

What's Brewing

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

Dermatology has a problem with skin colour

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

DH Toon | 'Had nothing to talk of, but then I saw you'

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 