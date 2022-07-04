RBI imposes penalty on Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd banks

RBI imposes penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank

A penalty of Rs 1.05 crore has been imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank for contravention of certain norms

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2022, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 19:08 ist
The RBI said a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on IndusInd Bank for non-compliance with certain Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed penalties of about Rs 1 crore each on Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Besides, the RBI has also imposed penalties on four co-operative banks.

A penalty of Rs 1.05 crore has been imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank for contravention of certain norms related to 'The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme, 2014' and for non-compliance with the directions on 'Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions', and 'Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions', the banking regulator said.

The RBI said a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on IndusInd Bank for non-compliance with certain Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Penalties have also been imposed on Nav Jeevan Co-operative Bank; Balangir District Central Cooperative Bank Limited, Balangir; Dhakuria Cooperative Bank Ltd, Kolkata; and The Palani Co-operative Urban Bank Limited (No.A.331), Palani.

The penalty ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

The RBI, however, said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 