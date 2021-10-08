RBI MPC Live: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am, another status quo on the cards

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to leave interest rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive policy review amid heartening signs of growth recovery and inflation pressure cooling off. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI will decide today after a three-day meet that began on October 6. Governor Shaktikanta Das will give a statement at 10 am.
The central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.
The RBI has been asked by the central government to ensure that the retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The Reserve Bank had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its after monetary policy review in August citing inflationary concerns.
Experts expect accommodative stance
Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on policy rates for the eighth time in a row. The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent.
M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor of Brickwork Ratings, said with the consumer price inflation easing from 5.59 per cent in July to 5.3 per cent in August, improved supply situation on the back of the pandemic-led restrictions being relaxed, and capacity utilisation still in the recovery mode, there is no immediate pressure on the MPC to either alter interest rates or change the accommodative stance.
RBI likely to maintain status quo
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive policy review.The six-member monetary policy committee which will announce the decision today is expected to continue with the accommodative stance.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das assured that such a stance will be continued till the time a durable revival of growth is in place. In the last policy review meeting of August, one of the members – Jayath Varma – voted against the accommodative stance.