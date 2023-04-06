RBI MPC Meet Live: Repo rate likely to be raised by 25 basis points to fight inflation

The RBI is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday for the seventh consecutive meeting and leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range. A large majority of economists, 49 of 62, said the Reserve Bank of India would lift its repo rate by 25 basis points to a seven-year high of 6.75% at the conclusion of its three-day meeting on April 6. Stay tuned for live updates on the RBI MPC meet, only with DH!