RBI MPC Meet Live: Repo rate likely to be raised by 25 basis points to fight inflation

The RBI is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday for the seventh consecutive meeting and leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range. A large majority of economists, 49 of 62, said the Reserve Bank of India would lift its repo rate by 25 basis points to a seven-year high of 6.75% at the conclusion of its three-day meeting on April 6.
RBI set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance
"The need for another rate hike is driven by elevated level of core inflation which has remained near or above 6% since middle of 2021," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC FIRST Bank. Retail inflation rose 6.44% year-on-year in February, easing from 6.52% in January but has remained above the central bank's mandated target range of 2%-6% for 10 out of the last 12 readings.
"Risk management considerations mean that MPC will opt for a pause in April," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The committee will retain its option to hike later by maintaining its phrase 'withdrawal of accommodation', he said, essentially holding on to its tightening bias.
A few economists said that signs of turmoil in the US and European banks could lead to tighter financial conditions and a steeper global slowdown. Early signs of a slowdown in India are also visible in easing imports and plateuing bank credit demand