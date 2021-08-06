RBI MPC Meet Live: Key policy rates likely to remain unchanged

Amid inflation raising its head once again, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain a status quo on the key policy rates in its monetary policy review today and watch how durable are the growth numbers in certain macroeconomic segments. Stay tuned for updates.
The central bank had left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent at the June policy meet. It was for the sixth time in a row that the MPC maintained status quo on interest rate.
Experts said market will be keenly watching the RBI’s forward guidance and how it sooths liquidity operations.
Inflation moves up marginally in May and June
The RBI takes into account the retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy. It has been mandated by the government to keep the retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side. Inflation moved above the upper tolerance threshold in May and June 2021.
GST collection back to pre-Covid levels
In the last one week, the Goods and Services Tax collection numbers, e-way bill registration and manufacturing sector performance has bounced back to near pre-Covid levels but much will depend on how unscathed remains the economy amidst an impending third wave of the pandemic.