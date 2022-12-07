RBI MPC Meet Live: Shaktikanta Das to announce bi-monthly monetary policy today

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel on Monday started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering.(PTI)
07:52
Demand for moderate rate hike by RBI voiced
With the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expected to revise the interest rate on Wednesday, industry players are voicing out for moderation.
The MPC has recently hiked the interest rate by 190 basis points (bps) to contain inflation.
According to Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, out of a 190 bps repo rate hike, a 105 bps rise has already been transmitted in the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).
"The mortgage rates have increased in line with the MCLR and the cumulative growth in residential sales in the last six months have understandably begun showing some signs of slowing," Baijal said. (IANS)
07:46
RBI Guv to announce bi-monthly monetary policy today
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das would be announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy today at the conclusion of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
07:45
Good morning, readers. Welcome to the live coverage of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's address.
