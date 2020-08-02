RBI policy to decide market course this week: Experts

RBI policy, corporate earnings to decide market course this week: Experts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 12:24 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building. Credit: PTI Photo

The domestic equity market in this coming week will be driven by a host of key developments like RBI monetary policy, macro-economic data release and corporate earnings, analysts said.

At the start of the week, the market will also take cues from July auto sales numbers which signal a recovery in the sector hit hard by Covid-19.

With most parts of the country in the unlock phase, the automobile industry has performed better in July over the previous month in terms of sales and is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production as well.

"Going forward, markets would react to auto sales numbers. On the event front, they would also be keeping a close watch on the RBI monetary policy," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

On the macro data front, market participants will be keenly awaiting PMI manufacturing and services sector numbers that are scheduled to be released in the first half of the week.

On the earnings side, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Lupin, Titan, Voltas Apollo Tyres, Canara Bank, Adani Power and M&M, among others, will announce their quarterly numbers during the week.

READ: Online car sales may gain traction post-Covid-19: EY

"We expect market volatility and stock-specific action to continue for a while. Investors would watch out for quarterly results for stock-specific action and development over US fiscal stimulus which could provide some cheer to the markets," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is scheduled to meet for three days beginning August 4 and will announce its decision on August 6.

Besides, Covid-19 cases trend and geopolitical developments on US-China ties front will remain key market drivers globally.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.8 crores and the death toll has topped seven lakh.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In India, the death toll due the disease rose over 37,000 and the number of infections has crossed the 17-lakh mark.

Investors will also track movement in Brent crude oil and rupee-dollar during the week.

During the last week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 percent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 percent.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Monetary Policy Committee
Reserve Bank of India
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 