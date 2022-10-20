RBI receiving Dec forwards, says traders

RBI receiving December forwards, selling spot dollars - traders

The December forward premium dropped to 44 paisa from 48 paisa

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 20 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 16:17 ist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India was suspected of selling dollar and conducting buy/sell swaps as the rupee slipped to a new record low, traders told Reuters.

The rupee was trading at 82.86 per US dollar, against 83.0200 in the previous session. The local unit had reached a record low of 83.2625 earlier in the session.

Also Read —  Fight against inflation to be prolonged, dogged: RBI article

The December forward premium dropped to 44 paisa from 48 paisa.

The RBI's intervention in recent sessions has been through forward dollar sales rather than spot sales.

The central bank likely does not wants its intervention to impact the rupee's liquidity and may be preserving the spot reserves, analysts have said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Reserve Bank of India
dollar
Rupee

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 