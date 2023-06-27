RBI relaxes rules on HDFC Credila adding new customers

RBI relaxes restrictions on HDFC Credila regarding addition of new customers

HDFC had, in April last year, announced a $40 billion deal to merge with HDFC Bank.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 21:13 ist
Reserve Bank of India logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India has relaxed restrictions on its education finance arm, HDFC Credila, related to the addition of new customers.

The restrictions were eased after the company met RBI's condition that the application for change in the shareholding of HDFC Credila as a non-banking finance company be made to the central bank before July 31, 2023, according to the filing.

Also Read | India’s current account deficit widens to $67 billion in 2022-23

Also as a directive for the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger, the RBI had asked the company to cut its stake in the education finance unit to 10% over the next two years, and stop onboarding new customers.

HDFC had, in April last year, announced a $40 billion deal to merge with HDFC Bank, to create a financial services titan to better tap rising demand for credit.

Last week, HDFC announced that BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital will

buy a 90% stake

in HDFC Credila for 90.60 billion rupees.

After the stake sale, HDFC will retain a 9.99% share in the unit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

HDFC
Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 