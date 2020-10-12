RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August, buys $5.307 billion

Mumbai,
  Oct 12 2020
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 22:40 ist
The Reserve Bank of India remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it purchased $5.307 billion on a net basis from the spot market.

During the reporting month, the central bank bought $8.524 billion from the spot market and sold $3.217 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI.

The RBI had net sold $4.072 billion. It had bought $615 million and sold $4.687 billion in the spot market during August 2019.

In July 2020, it had purchased $15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market. In June and May, the RBI had bought $9.814 billion and $4.363 billion, respectively, on a net basis. In April, it had sold $1.142 billion.

In FY20, the central bank net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion, while sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of August was $10.351 billion, compared to net sales of $379 million in July, the data showed. 

