RBI sells dollars as rupee hovers near record lows

RBI sells dollars as rupee hovers near record lows

The local unit earlier in the day had risen to 81.5875

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai ,
  • Sep 29 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Indian central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Thursday as the rupee gave up most of its intraday gains and threatened to fall to new record lows, traders said.

The intervention by the Reserve Bank of India was confirmed to Reuters by two bankers and a brokerage firm.

Also Read | RBI MPC meet: 50-bps rate hike looks imminent, growth forecast likely to be cut

The rupee was last trading at 81.92, almost flat from 81.94 in the previous session and within striking distance of the 81.95 record low.

The local unit earlier in the day had risen to 81.5875.

The rupee was not able to sustain the gains on dollar demand from foreign banks and from oil refiners, traders said. The rebound on the dollar index and Treasury yields marching higher after Wednesday's pullback further pressured the rupee. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Business News
Rupee
INR
USD
Forex

What's Brewing

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 