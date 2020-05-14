RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on UCO Bank

RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on UCO Bank for violating govt bond holding norms

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2020, 19:50 ist
  updated: May 14 2020, 19:50 ist

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for violating norms on government bond holding.

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on UCO Bank for bouncing of SGL forms, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

A subsidiary general ledger (SGL) account is maintained with the RBI for holding government securities and treasury bills in paperless form. The account is used for facilitating delivery and payment trades.

UCO Bank shares were trading 1.26 per cent down at Rs 11.78 apiece on the BSE.

Reserve Bank of India
UCO Bank
Banking

