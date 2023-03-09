RBI to hold 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 1 lakh crore on March 9

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on March 10 to inject up to Rs 1 lakh crore ($12.19 billion) into the banking system, it said in a release on Thursday.

This will be only the second VRR auction conducted by the RBI since February 2020. The previous VRR auction was conducted on February 10 for Rs 500 billion.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system had widened to over Rs 70K crore in February, with the daily average liquidity also slipping into deficit on a monthly basis for the first time since May 2019.

Although liquidity, on a daily basis, was a surplus of around Rs 25K crore on March 8, it is expected to dip into a deficit in the coming weeks due to payments for goods and services tax (GST) among others.

"We may have close to Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh crore of outflow towards advance tax and GST in the next fortnight, which may have compelled the RBI to double the quantum of VRR compared to the previous auction," a trader with a private bank said.

The sharp squeeze in liquidity has pushed up money market rates, with the 364-day treasury bills selling at yields above the 10-year papers on Wednesday.

The central bank has said it would continue to resort to variable rate repos and reverse repos as and when necessary to help the market tide over temporary mismatches in the liquidity conditions.

($1 = 82.0070 INR)