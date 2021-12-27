'RBL Bank stable, well capitalised': RBI assures stakeholders, depositers as shares plunge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reassured RBL Bank's depositors that the bank was 'stable and well capitalised' after its shares dived nearly 25 per cent on Monday.

Caution was sounded after the company's top boss went on medical leave and RBI named an additional director to RBL's board over the weekend.

The RBI, in its statement, said that the bank is "well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory."

"As per half yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021, as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent" the central bank said.

RBL on Saturday said the RBI appointed Yogesh Dayal chief general manager at RBI, as an additional director for two years.

