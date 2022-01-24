Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid-19 pandemic

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, the current sentiment index score of the real estate sector in the country rose to an all-time high of 65 in the October-December quarter of 2021, according to a report jointly developed by Knight Frank India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

Region wise, the Future Sentiment score of south and east zones inched up in the December quarter. The score for south zone increased to 64 from 62 in the September quarter as key southern markets recorded good traction in both office and residential sectors.

For the east zone, the score rose to 58 from 57 in Q3 2021. A score of 50 represents a neutral view or status quo, a score above 50 demonstrates a positive sentiment, and a score below 50 indicates negative sentiment.

"This improvement in the Current Sentiment Score is on account of the reduced uncertainty on the economic front leading to stability in demand in the real estate sector," the report said.

The report aims to capture the perceptions and expectations of industry players in order to gauge the sentiment of the real estate market.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “While good demand conditions prevail for the real estate sector, stakeholders are adopting a cautious approach in the wake of the uncertainty arising from the third wave of Covid-19. Thus far the economic, social and human cost of the pandemic has been very high. Therefore, the entire country is currently awaiting to see the complete extent of the ongoing wave. Having said that, businesses and consumers have adapted better to these disruptions, which reflects in India’s 9.2 per cent growth estimate for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021-22."

Baijal added, "The real estate sector has demonstrated an indomitable spirit and has remained robust in the last 5 quarters mostly led by the residential sector growth. Home loan interest rates are at a historic low and the RBI’s firm assurance in maintaining the status quo has further boosted demand in the market. The segment has also been supported by conducive government policies keeping market sentiment buoyed. In terms of commercial real estate sector, the segment retained its momentum from the previous year as corporates continue to sign up for new spaces for their future growth as demonstrated by the robust hiring in the last 3- 4 quarters.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: