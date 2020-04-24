Record fertilisers off take by dealers amidst coronavirus lockdown: Centre

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expecting a normal monsoon this year, there is a record fertilisers offtake by dealers despite countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dealers made a total of 15.77 lakh tonnes of fertilisers offtake between April 1 to 22 against 10.79 lakh tonnes in the same period last year, Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, said here.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Even farmers purchased 10.63 lakh tonne of fertilisers from April 1 to 22 against 8.02 lakh tonnes last year in the same period. Despite lockdown, the government is taking all steps to ensure sufficient availability of fertilisers to farmers across, Gowda said.

The government is constantly monitoring the production of fertilisers and its transportation to various depots without much hassles, he said.

There is complete coordination with various agencies at the Centre and the administrations of the state and union territories to ensure adequate availability of major farm input, the Minister said.

The South West Monsoon (June-September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96% -100%) said IMD officials. The normal monsoon will always raise hope for higher agriculture output.

The Department of Fertiliser has advised all companies producing fertilisers and related firms to ensure sufficient production and smooth movement of fertilisers from plants and ports.

The unloading of held-up rakes has been done through a concerted effort with the Ministry of Railways and respective state agriculture departments. The intensive monitoring is going on an hourly and daily basis, said an official from the Ministry of Fertilisers.

With the suspension of passenger trains and not much pressure on railways track, the Fertiliser Department is making arrangements to transport a maximum quantity of fertilisers from port and plats to various state depots during lockdown period, said the official.