Reddit back in order after brief outage

Reddit back in order after brief outage

According to Downdetector, over 53 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Mar 15 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 12:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Social discussion forum Reddit on Wednesday said that it has fixed the "internal systems" issue, and that the platform is now back online.

The company tweeted from its 'Reddit Status' account: "Resolved: Alright, things are back in order. We're peeling a lot better now! Thanks for your patience."

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue.

One user posted: "Anyone else's Reddit gone down?"

Another asked: "Is Reddit down or is this the universe trying to tell me to get a life?"

According to Downdetector, over 53 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 23 per cent with the server connection, and 22 per cent while using the website.

Meanwhile, the social discussion forum had faced an outage last month which prevented feeds from loading for users on desktop and mobile devices.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reddit
Business News
World news
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Why cyber scammers remain at large

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

Online health research rising among patients in B'luru

 