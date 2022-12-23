Reducing prices of plans help Netflix gain subscribers

Reducing prices of plans help Netflix gain subscribers in India

Netflix reduced rates of plans by 18 to 60 per cent last December

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 21:45 ist
This file photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

OTT platform Netflix says it has been successful in increasing subscribers and audience engagement in India this year after deducting prices of its plans and creating content appealing to wider audiences.

In an attempt to cater to a wider audience base, the company reduced rates of plans by 18 to 60 per cent last December, according to a Mint report.

Also Read | Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January

“We had intentionally and deliberately planned the price re-calibration to coincide with a slate that appeals to broader audiences," said Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India.

The streaming platform has launched 27 films and series in India in 2022 across 10 plus genres and five formats.

Netflix has reduced prices of plans by a considerable amount. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs 199 per month, now costs Rs 149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at Rs 199 versus Rs 499 earlier.

Though Netflix’s India-specific subscriber count is not officially out, media experts believe that Amazon Prime Video (28 million) and Disney+ Hotstar (61 million) are much ahead compared to Netflix in consolidating subscribers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netflix
Amazon Prime
OTT platform
Business News

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 