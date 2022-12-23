Reducing prices of plans help Netflix gain subscribers in India

OTT platform Netflix says it has been successful in increasing subscribers and audience engagement in India this year after deducting prices of its plans and creating content appealing to wider audiences.

In an attempt to cater to a wider audience base, the company reduced rates of plans by 18 to 60 per cent last December, according to a Mint report.

“We had intentionally and deliberately planned the price re-calibration to coincide with a slate that appeals to broader audiences," said Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India.

The streaming platform has launched 27 films and series in India in 2022 across 10 plus genres and five formats.

Netflix has reduced prices of plans by a considerable amount. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs 199 per month, now costs Rs 149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device is priced at Rs 199 versus Rs 499 earlier.

Though Netflix’s India-specific subscriber count is not officially out, media experts believe that Amazon Prime Video (28 million) and Disney+ Hotstar (61 million) are much ahead compared to Netflix in consolidating subscribers.