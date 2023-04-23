Regulating crypto without global consensus will not be effective: Nirmala Sitharaman

Underlining that global consensus is necessary for the regulation of crypto before India decides to do so, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said a global template may have to be created, and everyone will have to work together on it, otherwise, such regulation will not be effective.

The minister, however, said that regulation does not mean controlling 'distributed ledger technology', which has 'its advantages and potential'.

"It was India's proposal (regulation consensus) and it has been taken on board. I'm glad that the G20 has kept it on its agenda for this year. The IMF has published a paper on cryptocurrency and the way it can affect macroeconomic stability. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which was set up by the G20, has agreed to issue a report that will also focus on financial stability (sic)," Sitharaman said.

"Their (FSB) report and IMF's report are going to be discussed in July when Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet under the G20 and post that, in September, there will be a summit of Prime Ministers and Presidents of G20 nations that will be held in India," she said.

The minister was responding to a question on regulating digital or cryptocurrency during the 'Thinkers Forum, Karnataka' summit. The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India's presidency was held from February 24-25 in Bengaluru.

"The underlying principle is, because the digital currencies are completely digitalised and technology-driven, the technology is very distributed and sometimes identity is very difficult to establish - but which has potential - it will therefore have to be acted upon only with all countries coming on board," Sitharaman said.

"No one country individually, in a matter of technology-driven crypto asset, can effectively control it, because technology doesn't have any borders, it can just pass through. So the very character of it being technology-driven requires all countries to be on board, or else it will not be effective," she said.

Further, noting that the understanding in the G20, along with OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and other organisations like IMF, World Bank and so on, is that a global template may have to be created, the Minister said, "All of us will have to work together on it, otherwise regulating crypto may not be effective."

"But that does not mean that we are controlling the technology of distributed ledger technology - it has its goodness, potential and own strengths. We keep that in mind (sic)," she added.'

Claiming that India is today being appreciated by the global community for the way in which it steered its own way through the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and its spillovers, Sitharaman said that inflation in India today is largely "imported," because of the international prices of fuel and fertilizers.

"So you are bringing it all in, while your own cause for inflation may be supply side - there is inflation in India, we are aware of and every government fights it. But today the pressure on inflation in India is largely because of the imported hikes in prices (sic)," she said, adding that "amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that people of India will not suffer".