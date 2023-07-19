Reliance-backed Dunzo defers pending salary dues till September

Indian on-demand delivery platform Dunzo on Wednesday informed employees that pending salaries since June would be delayed until September, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
Dunzo, backed by Indian conglomerate Reliance, has recently found itself in the middle of a cash shortage, forcing it to reduce 50 per cent of its dark stores, lay off employees, seek funding from investors and delay salaries.
Dunzo, which had deferred June salaries of some employees to July 20, has now pushed such payments, coupled with increments and variable pay, till September 4, the mail said.
Also Read | Johnson & Johnson must pay $18.8 million in California talc-cancer trial
It was not immediately clear how many employees were directly impacted by the move. Moneycontrol, which first reported the news on Wednesday said Dunzo had deferred the June salaries for around 500 employees, or 50 per cent of its total workforce.
Dunzo - which according to media reports had capped salaries at 75,000 rupees ($913.58) per month earlier this year - did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
In April, the firm secured funding of $75 million from investors, including Reliance Retail and Alphabet Inc, while also laying off around 30 per cent of its workforce.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world
IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema
Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder
Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'
The curse stalking women’s football
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa