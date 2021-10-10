Reliance buys REC Solar for over Rs 5791 crore

Reliance buys REC Solar for over Rs 5791 crore

The purchase is a part of Reliance's clean energy goal

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 14:28 ist
Reliance Industries. Credit: Reuters Photo

A unit of Reliance Industries Ltd said on Sunday it has bought REC Solar Holdings for an enterprise value of Rs 5791 crore from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd.

The purchase by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) follows the June announcement by the parent - operator of the world's biggest refining complex - that it would invest Rs 75,86 crore in clean energy over three years in a drive to become net carbon zero by 2035.

RNESL said in August it would invest over Rs 375 crore in US energy storage company Ambri Inc as part of over a Rs 1081 crore investment by Reliance Industries, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Industry
Business News
green energy

What's Brewing

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 