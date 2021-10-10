Reliance buys REC Solar for over Rs 5791 crore

A unit of Reliance Industries Ltd said on Sunday it has bought REC Solar Holdings for an enterprise value of Rs 5791 crore from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd.

The purchase by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) follows the June announcement by the parent - operator of the world's biggest refining complex - that it would invest Rs 75,86 crore in clean energy over three years in a drive to become net carbon zero by 2035.

RNESL said in August it would invest over Rs 375 crore in US energy storage company Ambri Inc as part of over a Rs 1081 crore investment by Reliance Industries, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others.

