Reliance considers buying out Revlon in US

Reliance considers buying out Revlon in US

The report comes as Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 15:34 ist

Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon Inc in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, business channel ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

The report comes as Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after global supply chain disruptions drove up raw material costs and prompted vendors to demand upfront payments.

Reliance has pushed its way into the fashion and personal care space in recent months as it diversifies away from its mainstay oil business. It has already established a foothold in telecom and retail sectors.

Shares of Revlon jumped 20 per cent to $2.36 in premarket trade following the report. Reliance was up 1.9 per cent in the Mumbai market.

Reliance and Revlon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance
Revlon
Business News

What's Brewing

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 