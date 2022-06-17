Reliance considers buying out Revlon in US

Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon Inc in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, business channel ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.
The report comes as Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after global supply chain disruptions drove up raw material costs and prompted vendors to demand upfront payments.
Reliance has pushed its way into the fashion and personal care space in recent months as it diversifies away from its mainstay oil business. It has already established a foothold in telecom and retail sectors.
Shares of Revlon jumped 20 per cent to $2.36 in premarket trade following the report. Reliance was up 1.9 per cent in the Mumbai market.
Reliance and Revlon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight
Climate change: Catching up with lost time
DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!
Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region
Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls
How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder