Reliance could emerge as key real estate player in India: Report

Having amassed assets amounting to a whopping Rs 40,000 crore, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is most likely one of the key real estate if it decides to monetise its landholdings.

A study by JP Morgan's analysts estimated that a sale of Reliance's real estate stake could help them raise a sum in the range of $1 billion-$5 billion, and could possibly lead to a surge in share prices, a report in the Business Standard said.

Its entry and exploits into the sector have largely been undertaken by three subsidiaries - Model Economic Township (MET), having an inventory worth up to Rs 7,100 crore; Indian Film Combine, having projects amounting to Rs 2,700 crore; and Reliance Corporate IT Park, whose assets add up to 31,000 crores.

These subsidiaries, with massive landholdings are also in talks to use them for industrial, commercial and residential purposes, the report cited. Companies who have signed deeds with these subsidiares include those into manufacturing and tech giants from countries such as Japan, Korea and France.

Equipment manufacturing companies seek to gain advantage from occupying the land around Gurugram, where MET is based, as several vehicle factories are in the same area,

The Reliance Corporate IT Parks, which has the largest amount of assets under its belt, caters to companies using their real estate, networks and telecommunications infrastructure. It runs the Reliance Corporate IT Park in Navi Mumbai, which has a large number of network and data centres apart from other somplexes

Sources also told the publication that the business conglomerate has a sizeable amount of landholdings that it is still yet to utilise.