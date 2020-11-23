Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Besides, Future Retail zoomed 9.95 per cent to Rs 79

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 12:45 ist
Representative image.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the company's proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group.

Future Group stocks were also in heavy demand, rising up to 10 per cent.

RIL stock gained 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,970 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.67 per cent to Rs 1,969.35.

Besides, Future Retail zoomed 9.95 per cent to Rs 79 -- its upper circuit limit, Future Lifestyle Fashions gained 9.99 per cent to Rs 90.30 and Future Enterprises Ltd shares rose by 4.92 per cent to its highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 10.45 on the BSE.

The Rs 24,713-crore deal that would boost Reliance Industries' fast-growing retail business was announced in August.

In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said it has approved "acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited".

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries
Future Group
Stock market
Indian economy
Bombay Stock Exchange
Sensex
BSE

What's Brewing

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 