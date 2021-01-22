Reliance Industries Limited profit jumps 12.6% as expenses fall

Reliance Industries Ltd's profit climbed 12.6 per cent in the last three months of 2020 as costs fell, even as the Indian conglomerate recorded a sharp fall in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Reliance said on Friday its consolidated profit rose to 131.01 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 116.40 billion rupees a year earlier.