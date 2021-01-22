RIL profit jumps 12.6% as expenses fall

Reliance Industries Limited profit jumps 12.6% as expenses fall

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 20:05 ist
Reliance. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd's profit climbed 12.6 per cent in the last three months of 2020 as costs fell, even as the Indian conglomerate recorded a sharp fall in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Reliance said on Friday its consolidated profit rose to 131.01 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 116.40 billion rupees a year earlier. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd

What's Brewing

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

 